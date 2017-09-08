Storm Surge Simulator Helps Visualize Impact of Hurricane

NBC 6's Steve Litz shows us the potential flooding that South Florida could be dealing with in the coming days.

A big danger of Hurricane Irma is expected to be storm surge. The hurricane is expected to bring waves of seawater into low-lying areas.

According to the website, hydrological and software development experts at FIU's International Hurricane Research Center and College of Engineering and Computing worked with Miami-Dade County to create a web-based application that allows use to visualize the impact of storm surge.

The Storm Surge Simulator allows you to enter an address or set a point on a map and choose a category of the hurricane to determine the storm surge impact.

The website warns it should not be used to make decisions about how to protect people and property from flooding and storm surge. It also warns against using it as a way to decide whether to evacuate.

Dramatic cellphone video captures Hurricane Irma as it approached Turks and Caicos. The storm is responsible for at least 11 deaths and is expected to hit Miami early Sunday morning. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Click here to use the Storm Surge Simulator.



