How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Strong winds from Hurricane Irma caused damage to homes throughout South Florida. Homeowners and renters with damage could qualify for federal assistance.

Anyone who suffered damage from Hurricane Irma can apply for assistance from FEMA.

Miami-Dade and Monroe counties have been approved for assistance but people in any county can apply. Other Florida counties will soon be added to the list.

The website is disasterassistance.gov. FEMA's number is 1-800-621-FEMA.

You can be either a homeowner or a renter to qualify and you don't necessarily have to be insured.

It will come in either the form of a grant or a loan. A grant will not cover what you need to meet an insurance deductible and it may not cover all of your damage. But you could qualify for a loan to cover additional costs.



