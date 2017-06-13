A proposal has been introduced to install lights on the Miami Beach jetty where Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez died in a boating crash.

In an effort to prevent future boating accidents, Miami-Dade police want to install lights on the jetty off South Beach where Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez lost his life last year.

The recommendation comes after the United States Coast Guard Sector Miami ran a study of the area where the fatal boat crash occurred, including input from local marine law enforcement agencies, residents and businesses. The lights would be placed on both jetties along Government Cut to improve boating traffic during nighttime hours, the county said in a memo on Monday.

“Government Cut and Bakers Haulover Jetties pose a serious threat to boaters, especially during nighttime operations,” the statement said. “Additional recommendations were made to add lighting to the Haulover Inlet jetties as well.”

Twenty-seven year old Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero, 25, also died in the collision. Toxicology reports show that Ferandez’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time. Fernandez and Rivero were also reported having cocaine in their system. It is unclear who was steering the boat at the time.







