Neighbor Helping Neighbor With Gift of a Generator

A heartfelt gesture before the arrival of Hurricane Irma was just what one Florida woman needed.

Pam Brekke needed a generator and was at a Lowe's in Central Florida.

She told WESH in Orlando that her father is on oxygen and her wife is not well, either.

But as she walked up, she found out the last one was sold. She was in tears and ready to leave empty-handed.

That's when Ramon Santiago saw her and offered to give her the generator he was going to buy.

"She needs the generator," he said. "It's ok, she needs it."

Brekke's tears of desperation turned to tears of gratitude.

"I don't know him at all. He's a stranger. He's an angel from God is what he is," Brekke said.

The two shared a hug.