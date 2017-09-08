What You Need to Know if Evacuating to a Shelter - NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
090717 hurricane irma 5 pm
Hurricane Warning in SoFL
Cat. 4 Hurricane Irma Has 155 MPH Winds
OLY-MIAMI
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma

Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm racing toward Florida

What You Need to Know if Evacuating to a Shelter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    John Klemack from KNBC spoke with those at a North Miami Beach shelter preparing for the possible impacts from the massive storm.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Shelly Perry spent Thursday night at a shelter at North Miami Beach Senior High School.

    "I was here for Andrew and I remember what it did to Homestead," she said. "For this hurricane, I wanted to go to a shelter."

    She is one of 700 people who registered to stay at the shelter. She says she arrived with personal documents and other sentimental items she wanted to save, but didn't realize she needed to bring more to the shelter.

    "I was prepared mostly with clothing, pictures, birth certificates," she said.

    But she wants others to know they should come prepared to the shelter.

    "You need to have bedding, blow-up mattresses, pillows," she said.

    At the North Miami Beach Senior High shelter, many people are sleeping in hallways. 

    "We're on the second floor. It's a good spot," said tourist Kenny Bell. "It's on the floor, but it is what it is."

    Miami-Dade County recommends people planning to go to a shelter, bring the following items:

    Bedding
    Infant & child care items, such as formula, diapers, toys, etc.
    Cash
    Personal hygiene items
    Comfort materials, such as books, magazines, etc.
    Prescription and over-the-counter medications
    Drinking water - one gallon per day, per person recommended
    Snacks
    Extra clothing
    Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

    The county also strongly recommends that you bring portable electronic devices— such as phones and tablets—fully charged as there are limited outlets at shelters.

    If you are going to a pet-friendly shelter, you need to bring vaccination records as well as food and water for your pet. Service animals are allowed at shelters.


    Published 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices