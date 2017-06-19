Time Warner Just Handed Snapchat a $100 Million Lifeline | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Time Warner Just Handed Snapchat a $100 Million Lifeline

Snap shares rose about 3 percent, breaking above $18 a share mid-day Monday.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Time Warner Just Handed Snapchat a $100 Million Lifeline
    Getty Images
    In this file photo illustration, the Snapchat app is used on an iPhone on Oct. 6, 2014.

    Snap, the company behind the social media app Snapchat, saw a spike in its shares on Monday after the announcement of a new deal with Time Warner.

    The deal is valued at $100 million, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The Wall Street Journal, which previously reported the news, said that talent like Ellen DeGeneres and Samantha Bee could be part of the arrangement.

    Time Warner will make shows such as scripted dramas and comedies for the ephemeral messaging and augmented reality platform. Snapchat will also get ads from HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. over the next two years, the companies said in a statement.

    The number of shows each day on Snapchat will grow from one per day to three per day by the end of this year, the companies said.

    Get More at CNBC
    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices