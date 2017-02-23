Study Builds Case Linking Autism, Infections During Pregnancy | NBC 6 South Florida
Study Builds Case Linking Autism, Infections During Pregnancy

The study looked at herpes, but a Columbia epidemiologist told NBC News "we think that a wide range of different types of infections can cause this"

    Media for Medical/UIG via Getty Images
    Pregnant Woman Consultation. (Photo by: Media for Medical/UIG via Getty Images)

    Women with active genital herpes infections early in their pregnancy were twice as likely to have a child with autism than women who did not, according to a study released Wednesday.

    NBC News reported that the study, published in the journal mSphere, adds to evidence that some cases of autism may be caused by the mother's immune response to infections.

    The team from Columbia University and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health believe that the mother's reaction to herpes infection may be crossing the placenta and affecting the fetus' developing brain. A 2013 study found a similar rise in autism rates in pregnant women who had flu.

    "We are now looking at other triggers. We think that a wide range of different types of infections can cause this," said Dr. Ian Lipkin, a Columbia epidemiologist and infectious disease expert who oversaw the research.

