Donald Trump announced that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement will endanger human health and make it hard to prevent even more damage from global warning, medical groups told NBC News.

Many studies clearly lay out the risks from climate change — including respiratory and heat-related illnesses, insect-borne infections, water-borne diseases and threats to safe food and water.

"The elderly, the sick, and the poor are especially vulnerable," the American College of Physicians said.



Heat can raise blood pressure and worsen cholesterol levels. Longer, hotter summers can aid the spread of mosquitoes that carry diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika and yellow fever — and warmer winters may fail to kill off populations of the insects.

Trump Announces US Exit From Paris Climate Deal