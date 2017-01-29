Hundreds of protesters gathered at South Florida airports Sunday, days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

At Miami International Airport's Gate D, the impact of the order was already resonating as demonstrators voiced their disapproval.

A protest at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood is also planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

"Barring people based on religion is illegal, unconstitutional, and morally reprehensible. This is not America," it said on the event's Facebook page. "Bring signs, your voices, and the knowledge you are on the right side of history!"

The order suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and blocks entry by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

Demonstrators have amassed at airports across the country in protest of the order. Hundreds gathered at John F. Kennedy Airport where 12 refugees were detained Saturday.