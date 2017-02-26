1 Dead in Fiery Hollywood Crash: Hollywood PD | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

1 Dead in Fiery Hollywood Crash: Hollywood PD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC6.com

    Authorities are investigating a deadly and fiery crash Sunday in Hollywood.

    Police responded to an accident involving two cars on Hollywood Boulevard and 35th Avenue at around 6:36 a.m., according to Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

    Upon investigation, a vehicle speeding on Hollywood Boulevard crashed into a turning vehicle. One vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, and is believed to have had multiple passengers in it.

    Hollywood Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the crash. No further information is available.

    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices