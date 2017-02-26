1 Dead in Fiery Hollywood Crash: Hollywood PD

Authorities are investigating a deadly and fiery crash Sunday in Hollywood.

Police responded to an accident involving two cars on Hollywood Boulevard and 35th Avenue at around 6:36 a.m., according to Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Upon investigation, a vehicle speeding on Hollywood Boulevard crashed into a turning vehicle. One vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, and is believed to have had multiple passengers in it.

Hollywood Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the crash. No further information is available.