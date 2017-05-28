1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at Hialeah Motel

One man was fatally shot Sunday morning following an argument with another man at a Hialeah Motel.

Hialeah spokesperson Carl Zogby says the shooting happened at the Nexxx motel, located at 699 E Okeechobee Rd., involving two men in their 30s.

One man died at the motel and the other man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Zogby says the shooting appears to be the result of an argument that ensued between the two men.

No arrests have been made and no additional information has been made available.