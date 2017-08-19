1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shootings in NW Miami-Dade

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized following shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

A shooting occurred at 1321 NW 103rd St. around 7:29 a.m., according to Miami-Dade spokesperson Argemis Colome. Colome says one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and another adult male was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A short while later, another shooting victim was located in the area at 1447 NW 101 St. and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The identity of the shooter and motive is not known at this time, according to police.