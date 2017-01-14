1 Killed in Apparent Hialeah Home Invasion: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

1 Killed in Apparent Hialeah Home Invasion: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC6.com

    A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon during an apparent armed home robbery in Hialeah, police say.

    According to Hialeah Police, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at a home located along the 1500 block of West 77 Street.

    The shooter is a resident of home and three women were also in the home during the shooting, officials say.

    No one else was injured and the shooter remains on the scene with investigators.

    Authorities say three male suspects fled the scene in a green car.

    The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been made available

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices