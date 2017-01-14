1 Killed in Apparent Hialeah Home Invasion: Police

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon during an apparent armed home robbery in Hialeah, police say.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at a home located along the 1500 block of West 77 Street.

The shooter is a resident of home and three women were also in the home during the shooting, officials say.

No one else was injured and the shooter remains on the scene with investigators.

Authorities say three male suspects fled the scene in a green car.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been made available