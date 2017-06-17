1 Killed in Little Havana Crash Involving Miami Police Officer

One person was killed in crash involving a Miami police cruiser Saturday in Little Havana, police say.

The police cruiser was responding in "emergency mode" to a priority call when it collided with a black Honda Civic at the intersection of Southwest 7th Street and 12th Avenue, according to Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. An Audi that was stopped at the traffic light was also struck as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old Ramon Bueno, was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

The officer who suffered non-life threatening injuries was transported, treated, and released from Mercy Hospital. The occupants of the black Audi suffered minor injuries, the driver was treated at the scene.

