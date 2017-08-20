Man Killed in Shooting Along Collins Avenue

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Beach.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

Police responded calls of shots fired along the 1200 block of Collins Avenue at 12:44 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been made available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.