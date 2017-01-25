$1 Million Bond for Teen Charged in MLK Park Shooting

NBC 6's Darryl Forges has the latest on the case from last week, where multiple people were shot. (Published 10 minutes ago)

One of the teens charged in the shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in northwest Miami-Dade that left eight injured appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held on just over $1 million bond.

Gerrell Brownlee, 18, is facing multiple charges in the Jan. 16 shooting, including attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brownlee was appointed a public defender, who argued that the large bond amount was basically equal to no bond.

"There were eight people who were shot at a park, celebrating a peaceful event, and I'm concerned he poses a danger to the community, based on the alleged actions here," Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer replied.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old is also facing charges in the shooting. Prosecutors haven't determined if he'll be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

The shooting happened hours after an MLK parade had ended at the park at Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue last Monday.

Police said Brownlee and the other teen are members of rival neighborhood gangs and that the people shot were innocent bystanders.

Of the eight people who were shot, five are juveniles, with one as young as 11. The ages range from 11 to 30, and all survived the shooting.