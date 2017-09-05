1 Person Injured After Car Flies Through Home in Margate - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

1 Person Injured After Car Flies Through Home in Margate

    Broward Sheriff's Fire

    A portion of a house in Margate was obliterated after a car plowed through the walls Tuesday.

    The crash was so severe that part of the car's roof and front bumper were ripped off. Photos from the scene showed the silver sedan buried under concrete, splintered wood and other debris inside the home. It appears the vehicle came to a stop in a back room of the house.

    Photo credit: Broward Sheriff's Fire

    Photo credit: Broward Sheriff's Fire

    The crash happened around noon at a house located on the 1400 block of East River Driver.

    First responders had to use the jaws of life to pull one person from the wreck. That person was rushed to Broward Health North. Their condition is unknown.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

