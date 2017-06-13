$1 Pet Adoptions Being Offered in Miami-Dade County Tuesday | NBC 6 South Florida
$1 Pet Adoptions Being Offered in Miami-Dade County Tuesday

    NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more on how you can get a new family member for next to nothing Tuesday.

    If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Tuesday might be the perfect day to do so in Miami-Dade County.

    To celebrate the first anniversary of the county’s Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral, the group is offering $1 adoptions for all animals. The fee includes spay and neuter surgery, rabies and booster vaccines, deworming and microchip.

    In compliance with Florida law, a $27 license fee must be purchased for any dogs that are adopted. Also, any animal that is too young for spay or neuter surgery at the time will be subject to a refundable deposit.

    The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family interactive activities being offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the building located at 3599 NW 79th Avenue. Over 28,000 animals have been cared for in the new home since it opened.

