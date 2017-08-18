A "suicidal" woman and her one-year-old daughter who went missing from Lauderhill Friday morning were later found safe in Miami-Dade County, police said.

Royalty Hinson was last seen with her mother Kamey Nesbitt around 10 a.m. in the area of Northwest 54th Court and Pine Island Road near Commercial Boulevard. Police had called Nesbitt "suicidal."

Officers said Nesbitt was physically upset after learning she may be evicted from her home. She made suicidal threats before speeding away from the home with little Royalty.

The pair was later found, and the mother was speaking with detectives. Police did not reveal how the mother and daughter were found.