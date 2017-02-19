1 in Critical Condition After Miami Road Rage Incident: MDPD

A crash in Miami escalated into a violent road rage incident that left one man hospitalized in critical condition.

On Saturday at around 7:40 p.m., a blue Kia Cadenza and a black Ford Focus were traveling northbound on Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 105th Avenue, when the Ford Focus side swiped the blue Kia, according to Miami-Dade Police Department.

MDPD says both drivers stopped and exited their vehicles. When the passenger of the Ford Focus exited the vehicle, he shot 38-year-old Leonardo Gearing, the driver of the Kia, multiple times. The driver and the passenger of the Ford Focus fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported Gearing to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.