One suspect is in custody and a second is on the run after they fled from Customs and Border Patrol during a traffic stop on Alligator Alley in Broward County Wednesday.

Officials said the Border Patrol officer made the stop near Interstate 75 and at one point, the vehicle fled eastbound. It continued down US-27 to Sheridan Street, where the car stopped at a gas station and one suspect fled on foot, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody and an official with the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect is an undocumented Guatemalan national. That suspect was being questioned at the Border Patrol station in Dania Beach Wednesday.

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect, who was able to flee the scene in a gray sedan.

Pembroke Pines Police assisted in the pursuit, which lasted about 15 minutes. The exact reason for the initial traffic stop was unknown.

DHS officials said they are looking into the suspect's status and if there is a reason for him to stay in the country, he will, but deportation is likely.

