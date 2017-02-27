$125M Worth of Cocaine Seized in Atlantic Ocean, 4 Arrested | NBC 6 South Florida
$125M Worth of Cocaine Seized in Atlantic Ocean, 4 Arrested

    The U.S. Coast Guard busted four men suspected of smuggling more than four tons of cocaine worth $125 million in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Officials said on Feb. 16 they intercepted a suspicious fishing boat off Paramaribo, Suriname.

    The 70-foot vessel was allegedly carrying numerous bales of cocaine, the Coast Guard said. Officials seized 4.2 tons of the drugs, worth an estimated $125 million in wholesale value.

    Coast Guard officials said this was the biggest drug bust in the Atlantic Ocean since 1999.

    The men were arrested and taken to the U.S. Virgin Islands where they potentially face charges. The bales of cocaine were taken to Puerto Rico and in the custody of the DEA.

