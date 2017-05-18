13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police are desperately searching for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared Wednesday morning in Cutler Bay.

Malcolm McMillan was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cafe' Croissant Bakery in Coral Gables. Detectives say the teen was alone at the bakery.

Malcolm was wearing a green camouflage backpack with his name printed on it. He has a dell computer and has a silver colored mountain bike with black handlebars.

Malcolm attends school on-line from home, and he downloaded games off the Internet so he is at a location that as WiFi, police said. The 13-year-old does not have a cellphone.

If you seen Malcolm, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.