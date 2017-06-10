14-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured in Crash Off Turnpike

A 14-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured in a crash on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, police say.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Yosdany Veloz, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Florida's Turnpike Extension near the exit ramp to State Road 989, when the 17-year-old driver lost control and the vehicle traveled into the grass.

FHP says the driver over corrected the steering and started to slide on the wet grass, eventually striking palm tree. The vehicle then began to spin out and struck another palm tree .

Officials say the two passengers, both 14 years old, were also in the car.