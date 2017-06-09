$140K Porsche Stolen From North Miami Home

A North Miami man says his $140,000 Porsche was stolen from in front of his home, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

William Fonseca said the pricey car was stolen from his driveway in the 2400 block of Arch Creek Drive.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect get into the car and pull away while a second suspect stood nearby.

Fonseca said the car had been imported from Germany and had just arrived.

Man Dumped Bed Bugs In City Hall

City Center in Augusta, Maine reopened Monday after a man dumped a cup full of bed bugs in the General Assistance office last week. The Director of Development Services, Matt Nazar, says a man came into the office Friday morning asking for help with a bed bug problem. When staff said he didn't qualify for assistance, the man left, then returned to office later that afternoon with a cup containing more than 100 bed bugs. They say he dumped the bugs out on the counter, scattering them everywhere. Staff members tried their best to contain the bugs, but decided to close the entire building in case they spread to other offices. (Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017)

Anyone with information on the car is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.