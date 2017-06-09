$140K Porsche Stolen From North Miami Home

A North Miami man says his $140,000 Porsche was stolen from in front of his home, and the whole thing was caught on camera.
William Fonseca said the pricey car was stolen from his driveway in the 2400 block of Arch Creek Drive.
Surveillance footage showed a suspect get into the car and pull away while a second suspect stood nearby.
Fonseca said the car had been imported from Germany and had just arrived.
Anyone with information on the car is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Published 2 hours ago