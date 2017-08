Police investigate the shooting of a teen in Miami on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Miami detectives are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old boy on Saturday.

Miami Police Department spokesperson Yelitza Cedano-Hernandez says a 15-year-old boy was shot in an attempted robbery at home located at 1530 NW 15 Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.