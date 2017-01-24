15-Year-Old Charged With Raping Two Women at Gunpoint

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the charges against a teen boy accused of raping two women.

Kamai Clerveaux, 15, was charged as an adult for kidnapping and raping two women at gunpoint in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Clerveaux Jan. 1 after they say DNA evidence connected him to both attacks.

He appeared in bond court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond.

Photo credit: Miami-Dade Police Dept.

According to a police report, the most recent attack happened on Dec. 28 near the 24-year-old victim's home. The 15-year-old, armed with a gun, approached the woman as she exited her car in her driveway, police said.

Clerveaux allegedly threatened the victim with the gun and forced her to get back into the vehicle. The teen suspect then drove to an unknown location where he sexually attacked the woman at gunpoint.

Clerveaux allegedly asked the victim if she "wanted to live or die", according to a police report. After the attack, the 15-year-old stole the victim's cellphone and fled the scene.

Detectives say Clerveaux is responsible for a second rape that happened May 28, 2016. The teen allegedly targeted the woman as she entered her car to go to work.

He threatened her with a gun, telling the victim, "I should kill you, I should kidnap you", according to a police report. Officials said Clerveaux drove the victim to an abandoned residence and raped her at gunpoint.

Police say the teen also stole the woman's driver's license and cellphone before getting away on foot.

Clerveaux is charged with two counts of armed sexual battery, kidnapping, armed carjacking, armed burglary and felony possession of a weapon.