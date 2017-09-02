16-year-old Shot and Killed in Liberty City

Police need your help to find the people responsible for killing a 16-year-old kid Saturday morning in Liberty City. NBC 6 Reporter Melissa Adan has the story.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Saturday morning in Liberty City.

Police said the 16-year-old was walking in his neighborhood when shots were fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the teenager dead from gunshot wounds.

The incident happened overnight on Saturday along Northwest 75th Street and 19th Avenue.

“We have no suspect, no motive, we have no idea why this happened,” said Det. Argemis Colome of Miami-Dade Police. “This is why we’re investigating and need everyone’s cooperation. The detectives are going to ask who has been in the area.”

The person or people involved in this crime remain at large.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.