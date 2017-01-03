A former Hialeah Gardens High School basketball coach who was accused of molesting male students is being sued by two of his victims.

The lawsuits were filed in December against Javier Alejandro Cuenca, Miami-Dade County School and the School Board.

Two of Cuenca's former students are seeking $15,000 in damages. The lawsuits claim Cuenca made the victims expose their genitals and either touched or attempted to touch their genitals.

The former coach was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading no contest to felony battery.

The lawsuits claim the Miami-Dade County School Board failed to "properly investigate Cuenca's background to determine his fitness to be alone with minor students."

The victims say the abuse caused them "mental anguish, pain and suffering".

Cuenca was arrested in 2014 after six students claimed they were molested by the former coach at Hialeah Gardens High.

Another student claimed he was abused by Cuenca when he was a math teacher and basketball coach at Miami Gardens Middle School.

The Miami-Dade School Board does not comment on on-going litigation.