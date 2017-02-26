2 Arrested, 1 Dead After Armed Robbery in Miami

A man was fatally shot Friday during an armed robbery him and two accomplices were attempting, according to Miami Police.

At around 11:30 p.m., a man was walking in the area of NW 2nd Court and NW 79th Street when he was approached by a three men who attempted to rob him at gunpoint, Miami Police Department spokesperson Kenia Fallat says.

While the crime was unfolding, an unknown person armed with a gun, fired and struck one of the robbers. The three robbers fled the scene to seek medical attention.

The wounded robber, who has been identified as 18-year-old Alberto Medal, died later that day at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives arrested Medal's accomplices on Sunday, who have been identified as 19-year-olds Marcel Antonio Bolanos and Steven Palacio. Both men are charged with one count of second degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Miami Police is seeking the assistance of anyone that may have witnessed the crime, as well as identifying the unknown person who attempted to stop the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6350. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).