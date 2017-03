Hollywood Police say they found a car full of drugs Thursday morning.

Two people are facing charges after Hollywood Police say they found a wide variety of illegal drugs inside a car Thursday morning.

Police say they arrested the two suspects and discovered the drugs just after 8 a.m. The suspects' names haven't been released.

Inside the car officers found marijuana, THC oil, prescription pills, designer pills, cocaine, and mushrooms, officials said.

Charges are pending, police said.