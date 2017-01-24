Two arrests have been made in last week's shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in northwest Miami-Dade that left eight injured, county officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Communications director Mike Hernandez tweeted that police director Juan Perez said two arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police confirmed that 19-year-old Gerrell Brown Lee and a 17-year-old have been arrested. Lee faces charges including attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The juvenile faces attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor charges, police said.

No other details of the arrests were immediately known.

The shooting happened hours after an MLK parade had ended at the park at Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue last Monday. Police said the shooting is gang-related.

Of the eight people who were shot, five are juveniles, with one as young as 11. The ages range from 11 to 30, and no one knows if any of the victims were actually targeted but all survived the shooting.