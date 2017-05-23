2 Bodies Found Floating Near Overturned Boat in Broward | NBC 6 South Florida
2 Bodies Found Floating Near Overturned Boat in Broward

    Several agencies in South Florida responded to a scene in waters off Broward County where two bodies were found floating near an overturned boat. 

    Two people have died after a boat overturned in the ocean off Dania Beach Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard officials said. 

    Three people were on board the boat when it overturned. One of the boaters swam to another vessel for help but the other two were found dead in the water. The boatwas completely submerged, Broward Sheriff's Fire said. 

    The incident happened off N. Ocean Drive and Dania Beach Boulevard. 

    Crews from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Broward Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

    No other information was released.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

