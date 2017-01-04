Two teens charged in the killing of another teen in Winter Park will be allowed to leave jail, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The teens, both 15, are charged with manslaughter and battery in the October killing of 15-year-old Roger Trindade. A 14-year-old is also charged with tampering with a witness.

At a court hearing Wednesday, both teens were granted release but will have to wear GPS monitors, WESH reported. Their trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 24.

The father of one teen told the judge his son has been bullied while in juvenile detention and has lost 15 pounds since his arrest last month.

Witnesses said Trindade was jumped by a group of teens. Police said Trindade was unconscious when officers found him along Park Avenue on Oct. 15. He was taken to a hospital and put on life support but was removed from life support days later.

A medical examiner later ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma.