A portion of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah was shutdown following a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred along the Palmetto Expressway southbound between northwest 103rd Street and Okeechobee Road.

A black SUV and several other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. MDFR officials say two children were involved and had to be transported to the hospital.

Authorities have not released information on the health of the children, or the total number of people involved.

All southbound lanes have reopened, but delays are expected. Use the NBC 6 Traffic Map to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story; check with NBC 6 for updates.