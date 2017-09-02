2 Children Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning at Lauderdale Lakes Pool - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

2 Children Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning at Lauderdale Lakes Pool

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Children Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning at Lauderdale Lakes Pool

    Two children are in critical condition Saturday afternoon after they nearly drowned in a Lauderdale Lakes pool, police say.

    According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the two children were found in a pool located along the 3900 block of Northwest 45th Avenue.

    The children are brother and sister, between the ages of 1 and 2, according to BSO spokesperson Mike Jachles. They are both in critical condition at Plantation General Hospital.

    No further details were made immediately available.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices