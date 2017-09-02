Two children are in critical condition Saturday afternoon after they nearly drowned in a Lauderdale Lakes pool, police say.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the two children were found in a pool located along the 3900 block of Northwest 45th Avenue.

The children are brother and sister, between the ages of 1 and 2, according to BSO spokesperson Mike Jachles. They are both in critical condition at Plantation General Hospital.

No further details were made immediately available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

