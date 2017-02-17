RAW VIDEO: A private plane at Miami International Airport prepares to take two Cuban Nationals back to Havana in the first such deportations since the end of the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Two Cuban nationals were flown back to Havana by U.S. Immigration and Customs officials Friday in what is the first removal flight since the change in the United States' "wet foot, dry foot" policy, NBC 6 has learned.

ICE officials confirmed to NBC 6 that the Cuban nationals - two women - were deported to the Communist island Friday morning. Their identities and the reason for the deportations was unknown.

NBC 6 cameras were at Miami International Airport where the women were put onto a private plane that took off for Jose Marti International Airport just before 9 a.m. The plane returned to MIA just after 12 p.m.

The Obama administration announced the end of the so-called 'wet foot, dry foot' policy that grants Cubans residency upon arrival to the United States last month just days before President Donald Trump took office.

President Trump has not established what, if anything, will change regarding Cuba policy. Press secretary Sean Spicer told NBC 6's Jackie Nespral earlier this month that the administration is reviewing its position with Havana.

