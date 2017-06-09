Two current and two former Boynton Beach Police officers were arrested Friday in connection with the 2014 beating of a man following a police pursuit.

Officers Philip Antico and Michael Brown and former officers Ronald Ryan and Justin Harris are facing federal charges in the August 2014 beating and arrest of Byron Harris, Boynton Beach Police confirmed Friday.

The charges include deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Police said Harris and two occupants of his vehicle were arrested following a high speed pursuit. During the pursuit and officer was struck by a car driven by Harris, police said.

The officer, Jeffrey Williams, suffered life-threatening injuries, including a broken back, but has since recovered, police said.

The chase ended in a crash, and some of the pursuing officers were captured on video from a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s helicopter beating the suspects.

Antico and Brown have been placed on paid administrative leave. Ryan was fired by the department and Justin Harris left to take a new job in the private sector, WPTV reported.

"Regardless of the specific details of this investigation, this incident will not define us...nor does this invalidate the enormous and meaningful contributions our officers make in this community every day," Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said in a statement. "The overwhelming majority of our men and women have made tremendous strides these past few years to live the values of our organization and to serve the public honorably. I value, love, and respect each of them for the work they do."