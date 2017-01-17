NBC 6's Marissa Bagg talked with several riders who had their vehicles taken away during various MLK Day events. (Published 2 hours ago)

ATV Riders Look to Get Rides Back After Being Cited Monday

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following separate crashes involving ATVs and dirt bikes during the annual Martin Luther King Day Rideout.

Several agencies from Miami-Dade and Broward made 35 arrests, towed 74 vehicles and confiscated three guns during Monday's event, also known as the Wheels Up, Guns Down ride.

Law enforcement tried to crack down on illegal riding this year to keep the roads safer but it still got out of hand at times, and ended with a deadly crash in Miami Monday night.

Police said 25-year-old Javis Charles was riding a dirt bike when he collided with a Toyota Camry in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and 54th Street. Charles was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The other fatal crash happened Sunday and involved an ATV rider who was involved in a crash on the Palmetto Expressway. One bike rider was critically injured when he crashed into a truck at Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami, officials said.

Some riders who were arrested are facing charges including reckless driving, obstructing traffic and resisting arrest.