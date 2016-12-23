Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a crash led to them being hit on a South Miami sidewalk Friday. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

2 Hospitalized After Being Struck by Cars on South Miami Sidewalk

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a crash led to them being hit on a South Miami sidewalk Friday.

The crash happened in the 5700 block of Sunset Drive and involved three cars. Police said one of the drivers said he lost control of his SUV after a tire popped.

Two of the vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, where they struck the pedestrians. Both were hospitalized in critical condition. Their names weren't released.

The crash remains under investigation.