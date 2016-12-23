2 Hospitalized After Being Struck by Cars on South Miami Sidewalk | NBC 6 South Florida
2 Hospitalized After Being Struck by Cars on South Miami Sidewalk

    Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a crash led to them being hit on a South Miami sidewalk Friday.

    The crash happened in the 5700 block of Sunset Drive and involved three cars. Police said one of the drivers said he lost control of his SUV after a tire popped.

    Two of the vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, where they struck the pedestrians. Both were hospitalized in critical condition. Their names weren't released.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Published at 4:33 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 5:37 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016

