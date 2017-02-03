Brothers Robbed at Gunpoint Inside Miami Beach Home: Police

Detectives are on the hunt for the armed suspect who forced his way into a Miami Beach Thursday night. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Miami Beach Police say the intruder robbed two brothers at gunpoint inside their home located along the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive.

At around 7:40 p.m., 27-year-old Simon Chertman was walking out the backdoor of the home when he was confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing.

"I just went outside in the backyard and somebody came out with a gun," Chertman said.

Search On for Gunman in Armed Home Invasion in Miami Beach

Chertman told police the man told him he was just there for the jewelry and the money.

The intruder made his way into the home where he encountered 22-year-old Willy Chertman.

"My brother was in his room, he heard something and went outside and he got both of us.

The armed suspect forced both brothers into a bedroom where he stole hundreds of dollars worth of watches.

The residents, who are brothers, had their cell phones taken from them before being locked in a bathroom by the home invader.

"He took us downstairs to the cabana and told us to count to 100 and then I don't know where he went," he said.

Now Chertman says its uncomfortable staying in his own home.

"I feel afraid now to go outside to the backdoor, we even put a pool tabe there blocking the back door," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-474-TIPS.