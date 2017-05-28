2 Miami-Dade Police Officers Injured in Wrong-Way Crash

Two Miami-Dade police officers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a wrong-way crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, police say

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. along 163rd Street and Southwest 157th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Robin Pinkard, two officers riding the same vehicle were heading south on 157th Avenue when they were struck head-on by a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities believe that the driver that struck the police vehicle was under the influence of some type of alcohol.

Pinkard says one of the officers was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle is also in stable condition; he sustained injuries to the face.

Officials have not released the names of the officers or the civilian.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

