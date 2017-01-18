Miami-Dade Police passed out flyers Wednesday in the hopes that residents can help them find two suspects wanted in Monday's shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in northwest Miami-Dade that left eight injured.

The shooting happened hours after an MLK parade had ended at the park at Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue. Of the eight people who were shot, five are juveniles, with one as young as 11. The ages range from 11 to 30, and no one knows if any of the victims were actually targeted.

According to the flyer, police are looking for two black males in their late teens, both about 5-foot-4.

A reward of up to $21,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.