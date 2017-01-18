2 Suspects Sought in Shooting at MLK Memorial Park: Miami-Dade Police | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

2 Suspects Sought in Shooting at MLK Memorial Park: Miami-Dade Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    MIami-Dade Police
    Miami-Dade Police flyer seeking suspects in the shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park.

    Miami-Dade Police passed out flyers Wednesday in the hopes that residents can help them find two suspects wanted in Monday's shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in northwest Miami-Dade that left eight injured.

    The shooting happened hours after an MLK parade had ended at the park at Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue. Of the eight people who were shot, five are juveniles, with one as young as 11. The ages range from 11 to 30, and no one knows if any of the victims were actually targeted.

    According to the flyer, police are looking for two black males in their late teens, both about 5-foot-4.

    A reward of up to $21,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

    Published 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices