Two teens have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man who was shot in his car in Fort Lauderdale last Tuesday.

Both of the teens are facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 52-year-old Gary Martin. Police say Martin was shot and killed inside his car near the Everglades Heights apartment complex.

It's not known if either of the teens have an attorney.

Police released video showing the two suspects approach his car in the 2400 block of Northwest 22nd Street and get inside. Police said there was an interaction and Martin was shot. The fled the car on foot, shedding their clothing.

Officers responded and found Martin inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't given a possible motive for the shooting but said the investigation is active and ongoing.