2-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Car All Day

Investigators say a 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after being left in a hot car all day at a shopping center in Southwest Florida.

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office said the child’s half-sister went into the shopping center, leaving the toddler in the car.

Little Jacob Manchego was inside the locked car from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. without the engine running and without air conditioning.

Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said his half-sister, identified as 21-year-old Fiorella Silva-Tello, arrived for work at the BFF Kids Child Care Center. When she returned to the car, she discovered the child inside.

Officials said the woman was distraught and brought the toddler into a nearby dialysis center seeking medical aid. Little Jacob was then rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are interviewing the child’s half-sister. No charges have been filed pending further investigation and review by the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.