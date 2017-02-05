A 22-day-old baby remains in critical condition Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle in a Miami hit and run crash, police say.

On Saturday at around 1:16 a.m., Miami Police Department officers responded to a hit and run crash involving two vehicle located along Southwest 17th Avenue and 7th Street.

According to police, officers discovered that a 22-day-old baby had been ejected from one of the vehicles.

Authorities say a vehicle ran a red light striking another vehicle with a female passenger and the baby.

Rescue crews responded and transported the baby to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where the he remains in critical condition. The female victim, who is the baby’s mother, was also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she currently remains in stable condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the crash and are looking for a Ford Econoline cargo van, white in color, possibly a 2004 to 2007 with extensive front end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6350. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).