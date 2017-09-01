Friends and neighbors are searching for answers after MMA fighter Aaron Rajman was killed in his Boca Raton home.

Police say they have arrested three people – including a teenage girl – in the shooting death of a MMA fighter inside his Boca Raton neighborhood.

NBC affiliate WPTV reports that 19-year-old Roberto Ortiz, 18-year-old Jace Swinton and the 16-year-old female are all being charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aaron Rajman on July 3rd.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials say all three were arrested Friday, adding that they believe the men entered the home as part of a planned robbery.

An altercation ensued with Rajman, known as the only orthodox Jewish professional MMA fighter, and he was fatally shot before Ortiz and Swinton fled the scene. Officials would not confirm the teen’s involvement in the case.