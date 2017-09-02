Three boats catch fire at the rear of Ransom Everglades School.

Fire Rescue officials are investigating what caused three boats to go up in flames Saturday night at Ransom Everglades School.

According to Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson Ignatius Carroll, three boats caught fire at the rear of the school, located at 3575 Main Highway.

Carroll says one of the boats was completely destroyed and one man was injured. The man was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities are currently at scene investigating the cause of the fire.