3 Broward Teachers Suspended: Report

Three Broward teachers have been suspended without pay after one allegedly made fun of Haitian students, one fell asleep in class and the other allegedly threatened staff with violence.

Miramar High math teacher Dagoberto Magana-Velasquez was given a five-day suspension for allegedly using racial slurs, making inappropriate comments about students who use food stamps and about their ability to learn and accents, the Sun Sentinel reported. Magana-Velasquez didn't comment to the paper.

Teacher Diane Neville was suspended for 15 days for allegedly telling district staff she would "resort to extreme violence," according to the paper. Neville said she called the district after going weeks without a paycheck but didn't recall the violence comment.

Stephen DeMatties, a health and fitness instructor at West Broward High, was suspended for two days for falling asleep in class in 2015. DeMatties said he was going through marital problems and on medication, according to the report.