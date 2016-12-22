3 Dogs Rescued From Duplex Fire in Fort Lauderdale | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

3 Dogs Rescued From Duplex Fire in Fort Lauderdale

By Brian Hamacher

    Fort Lauderdale firefighters came to the rescue of three dogs that were found in a duplex that was on fire Thursday night. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

    Crews responded to the blaze at the building at 1721 Northeast 8th Street and found fire blowing out of the front door, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

    Firefighters knocked the fire down while crews searched and found the dogs. They were pulled to safety and pet oxygen masks were used but all three are expected to make full recoveries.

    Published at 10:37 PM EST on Dec 22, 2016 | Updated at 12:26 AM EST on Dec 23, 2016

